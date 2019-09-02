Nelson Mandela University students clash with police on campus

Violence erupted on Monday morning after protesting Nelson Mandela University students clashed with police at the Port Elizabeth campus.

The institution said in a statement that students from the EFF Command attempted to block the North and South campus entrances.

Protection services and additional security were deployed in an attempt to clear the barricades.

"Violence ensued and the SA Police Service had to enforce the standing interdict that prohibits protesting students from blocking access to the university.

"This resulted in a stand-off between protesting students and police," the university said.

Incoming traffic has been redirected to the access points at the North campus.

"Management will try to engage the protesting students, who have not approached the university to verify whether any of the matters agreed to last week had been effected.

"The situations continues to be monitored."

Last week, students staged an anti-crime protest. It was believed to be related to growing outrage over reports of muggings and robberies affecting staff and students.