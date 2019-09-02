Kidnappers contact father of missing Vaal schoolgirl Amy-Lee de Jager

The kidnappers of six-year-old schoolgirl Amy-Lee de Jager outside a Vanderbijlpark primary school on Monday morning have made contact with her father.

Police Sergeant Gertrude Makhale confirmed that the kidnappers have contacted Wynard de Jager but could not be drawn to comment on reports of a ransom demand.

She said police were "still mobilising at this stage".

De Jager's cellphone number was circulated on a poster for her safe return, which was shared on social media.

Amy-Lee was pulled out of her mother Angeline's arms, when she was being dropped off at the Kollegepark primary school at around 7.40am on Monday.

Counselling sessions are currently under way at the school.