Police praised for arresting trucker 'importing R11m in illicit cigarettes'

The Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) has commended North West police for arresting a truck driver for allegedly importing illicit cigarettes.

Police officers pounced on a truck being escorted by private cars on a gravel road outside Madikwe at the weekend, and arrested the driver for allegedly importing more than R11m worth of illicit cigarettes.

“We commend the continued efforts of both the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the police in ensuring that compliance risks in the tobacco industry along the value chain are kept at a minimum.

“The detention of a truck containing 1,166 cases of cigarettes worth more than R11m is a step in the right direction, but merely the tip of the iceberg in eliminating the scourge of illicit cigarettes, which affects our members as businesses operating in South Africa,” said Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni.