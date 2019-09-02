'She wanted to see the world' - friends reeling over death of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana

Outside Roscommon House, where slain 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana lived in Cape Town, her friends were talking in low voices, their heads bowed.

Earlier they had learnt of her tragic fate when a 42-year-old man appeared in court, charged with rape, murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Katlego Madumo, 19, met Mrwetyana on the first day of university.

"She was a really holistic person, very focused," he said. "She had a lot of things planned for her future.

"I remember struggling before assignments were due, she would always come and check up on us. You could count on her. She was a genuinely fun and funny person."

He said he had hoped she would come back.

"We had all thought she might be coming back and we were making plans for when she did. Now with this news, it’s devastating," he said.