Truck driver bust with R1.1m 'illicit cigarette' consignment

North West police pounced on a truck being escorted by private cars on a gravel road outside Madikwe at the weekend and arrested the driver for allegedly importing more than R1m worth of illicit cigarettes.

“Police responded quickly after receiving a tip-off about two vehicles, a charcoal BMW and Red Golf, that were escorting a truck which was suspected to have been hijacked,” said police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh.

“The police allegedly spotted the truck on the gravel road leading to Moubana and summoned back-up after realising that the truck was escorted by four vehicles.

"It is alleged that upon recognising the presence of the police, escorting vehicles fled the scene and left the truck behind. Consequently, the truck was stopped. Although five male occupants managed to run and fled into the bushes, the driver of the truck was arrested.”

When the truck was searched, boxes of illicit cigarettes with an estimated value of R1.1m were found.

The driver was charged for being in possession of illicit cigarettes and will appear in court soon.