South Africa

Trucking violence continues despite 20 arrests in KwaZulu-Natal

02 September 2019 - 10:49 By Orrin Singh
A truck was set alight on the R102 near Empangeni in the early hours of Monday morning. The driver is believed to been seriously burnt and is in hospital.
A truck was set alight on the R102 near Empangeni in the early hours of Monday morning. The driver is believed to been seriously burnt and is in hospital.
Image: Supplied

Ongoing violence within the trucking fraternity continues to spiral out of control, despite police and government efforts to address the issue.

A number of truck torching incidents throughout the country have been reported on social media after a nationwide truck protest moved into full swing on Monday. 

On Sunday, KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda called for truck drivers to be patient and not embark on actions that result in the damage of property. This followed rumours about the nationwide shutdown. 

KwaZulu-Natal police said they had arrested 20 individuals who are believed to have been involved in activities relating to trucking violence.  

On Sunday, 11 suspects were arrested by Richards Bay police for public violence and obstruction of traffic after the road to Richards Bay harbour was blocked by trucks. 

The same evening, four suspects were arrested in Durban for possession of an unlicensed firearm with 15 rounds of ammunition.

On Monday, five suspects were arrested at Estcourt near the Shell Ultra City after the vehicle in which they were travelling was positively identified in an incident in which a truck was set alight.

KZN transport MEC condemns torching of trucks on N3

KwaZulu-Natal transport, community safety and liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the burning of trucks along the N3 near Ashburton on Sunday.
News
19 hours ago

The suspects were found in possession of a range of apparatus including unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and bottles containing petrol. 

Three trucks were damaged on Sunday and early Monday after being set on fire, shot at and stoned in the Eastern Cape. 

One of them, en route to Johannesburg from Coega, was forced to stop on the N2 at Olifantskop Pass at 3pm on Sunday. Three suspects used a silver VW Polo to block the road and set the truck on fire. The driver escaped unharmed, but the truck was severely damaged, said police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge.

TimesLIVE is in possession of a recorded telephonic conversation between a logistics company owner and an individual who claims to be from the All Truck Divers' Foundation (ATDF). 

In the recording, the ATDF representative can be heard threatening the owner of the truck, telling him he would not let his driver load because he is a foreign driver. The heated conversation goes on for nine minutes as the men continue to argue and debate. 

The issue between the ATDF, representing truck drivers, and Positive Freight Solution Forum (PFSF), representing truck owners, has been contentious over the hiring of foreign national drivers. 

The case between the two aggrieved parties was recently heard in the Pietermaritzburg high court, where PFSF sought a high court order against ATDF to stop them from harassing, threatening or assaulting truck drivers or causing damage to the trucks.

ATDF leader Sipho Zungu said he was unaware of the recording, but if the person who threatened the owner claims to be representing ATDF, he should be arrested. 

"That person needs to be traced and arrested because there is an agreement in place and we have obeyed that agreement," he said. 

MORE

Broken jaw, broken nose, skin burnt off: foreign truck drivers’ nightmare in SA

“One of them, who had a pistol in his hand, ordered me to tip all the coal in my truck on to the road and to leave the truck and go back to Zimbabwe. ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Truck in flames on Durban's busy M7 highway

Traffic on one of Durban’s busiest highways came to a standstill on Monday after a truck caught alight and capsized on the notorious road.
News
1 week ago

Truck driver bust with R1.1m 'illicit cigarette' consignment

North West police pounced on a truck being escorted by private cars on a gravel road outside Madikwe at the weekend and arrested the driver for ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  2. SA world champion fighter shot dead by her police officer boyfriend South Africa
  3. Fat-cat MPs say 'no' to benefits cuts News
  4. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  5. Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana South Africa

Latest Videos

The hijacker who can't drive…
'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
X