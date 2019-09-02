Twelve arrested, shops looted and cars damaged in Joburg CBD
Twelve people have been arrested after protesters went on a looting spree in Malvern, Johannesburg, over the weekend, police said on Monday morning.
Police spokesman Capt Mavela Masondo said police had responded to a fire at a hijacked building in Jeppestown on Sunday morning.
He said three people died in the blaze while a fourth was treated for smoke inhalation.
"While we were still investigating with emergency services, people that were around started taking advantage of the situation and looted shops."
LIKE A WAR ZONE. JULES STREET. MALVERN. JHB. GP. pic.twitter.com/978zSSBq6b— REZA (@crimeairnetwork) September 2, 2019
Masondo said police regained control of the situation in Jules street and arrested four people.
"We managed to control the situation, but criminals returned late on Sunday again."
The mob looted and set several shops in the area alight.
Masondo said several cars at second-hand vehicle dealerships were also damaged and set alight.
#jeppestown Violence. 20 cars burned out in Jules street, Malvern, Gauteng. Ongoing violence in the area. #CivilUnrest @News24 @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @crimeairnetwork @crimewatch202 @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/3hBnEM1P19— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) September 2, 2019
He said police arrested eight more people late on Sunday.
"Some of them were found in the shops still looting. The situation is tense but under control. This is nothing but criminality."