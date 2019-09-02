South Africa

Twelve arrested, shops looted and cars damaged in Joburg CBD

02 September 2019 - 07:37 By Iavan Pijoos
Several cars at second-hand vehicle dealerships in Malvern were also damaged and set alight.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe via Twitter

Twelve people have been arrested after protesters went on a looting spree in Malvern, Johannesburg, over the weekend, police said on Monday morning.

Police spokesman Capt Mavela Masondo said police had responded to a fire at a hijacked building in Jeppestown on Sunday morning.

He said three people died in the blaze while a fourth was treated for smoke inhalation.

"While we were still investigating with emergency services, people that were around started taking advantage of the situation and looted shops."

Masondo said police regained control of the situation in Jules street and arrested four people.

"We managed to control the situation, but criminals returned late on Sunday again."

The mob looted and set several shops in the area alight.

Masondo said several cars at second-hand vehicle dealerships were also damaged and set alight.

He said police arrested eight more people late on Sunday.

"Some of them were found in the shops still looting. The situation is tense but under control. This is nothing but criminality."

