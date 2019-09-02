South Africa

WATCH | Violent scenes in Joburg CBD as one person is shot in the head

02 September 2019 - 15:09 By Iavan Pijoos

One person was shot in the head as foreign-owned shops were looted and violence spread in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

"As soon as police arrive at one area where they are looting, they [mob] scatter to a different area and loot shops there," said police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that one person was shot in the head in Hillbrow on Monday afternoon.

"The person survived the shooting but sustained a serious head injury. It was a public shooting. We don't know who fired the shot, but for now it's a crime scene," he said.

Footage of the chaos was widely shared on social media. 

MORE

WATCH | 'I'm ashamed to be a South African' - shop owner after Jeppe violence

About 2km from the busy streets of the Jeppe police station, several car dealership and shop owners in Malvern, Johannesburg pick up the pieces after ...
News
2 hours ago

'Like a war zone': 41 arrested, shops looted and cars damaged in Joburg CBD

More than 40 people have been arrested after an overnight looting and burning spree in Jeppestown and surrounding areas in Johannesburg.
News
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  2. SA world champion fighter shot dead by her police officer boyfriend South Africa
  3. Fat-cat MPs say 'no' to benefits cuts News
  4. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  5. Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana South Africa

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X