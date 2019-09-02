WATCH | Violent scenes in Joburg CBD as one person is shot in the head

One person was shot in the head as foreign-owned shops were looted and violence spread in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

"As soon as police arrive at one area where they are looting, they [mob] scatter to a different area and loot shops there," said police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed that one person was shot in the head in Hillbrow on Monday afternoon.

"The person survived the shooting but sustained a serious head injury. It was a public shooting. We don't know who fired the shot, but for now it's a crime scene," he said.

Footage of the chaos was widely shared on social media.