South Africa

Acting KZN premier condemns violence against women

03 September 2019 - 20:07 By TimesLIVE

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal must form a united front to combat gender-based violence.

This was the reaction of acting KZN premier Ravi Pillay to reports of crimes against women and children, including rape, murder and kidnappings.

“The provincial government ... is deeply saddened by these crimes. This scourge enjoins all of us to play our part to ensure that we put a stop to these dastardly acts. It is our collective responsibility to work together to put a stop to these crimes targeting women and girls who are among the most vulnerable members of society," he said.

Pillay condemned the brutal murders of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana and SA boxing champion Leighandre Jegels.

