Amy-Lee reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school

Amy-Lee de Jager has been returned with her family after her abduction on Monday morning at a Vanderbijlpark school.

The six-year-old, who was snatched by a gang of men at a drop-off point at Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning, has been found, the family confirmed.

“She has been found. The people dropped her off in the streets and a woman and her man heard her crying and rushed her to the police station,” her aunt, Louise Horn, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning.

Horn said De Jager was found at about 2am on Tuesday.

“Everything is OK, she wasn't harmed. She has also undergone tests at the hospital, so everything is OK.

“The family is still very heartbroken, but we are just thankful that she is alive.”

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said: “Amy was found this morning and she is undergoing a medical examination at a local hospital. The investigation into her disappearance and sudden reappearance is ongoing. It is our appeal that this investigation be allowed to take its course.”