Bheki Cele, Jeppestown community leaders meet over violence

Gauteng premier David Makhura was also at the meeting.

However, Makhura left the meeting abruptly after learning that a South African had been shot, allegedly by a foreign national, in Coronationville. Details of the incident are sketchy, but Makhura rushed to the area to quell any possible escalation of violence.

Gauteng has been engulfed in incidents of looting of shops in various parts of the province in the past few days. The looting has been seen as xenophobic as most shops that were targeted belonged to foreign nationals.

Since Tuesday morning, shop owners have been counting their losses from the looting which was rampant on Monday. Some of the shop owners returned to their businesses to remove leftover stock on Tuesday.

The looting has been condemned by the government and political parties.