Busa to meet Cele for plan to stop attacks on businesses in Gauteng

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it would meet police minister Bheki Cele to discuss a co-ordinated response to the recent wave of attacks on businesses.

Looting started in Malvern on Sunday and then spread to Turffontein, the Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow on Monday.

There was more looting in Alexandra on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A number of shops in Johannesburg's CBD were closed on Tuesday as shopkeepers took precautions to avoid losses, and the Gauteng legislature postponed its sitting on Tuesday due to the violence on the streets.