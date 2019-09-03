South Africa

Busa to meet Cele for plan to stop attacks on businesses in Gauteng

03 September 2019 - 15:19 By ERNEST MABUZA
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said police must act with impunity to end attacks on businesses.
Business Unity SA president Sipho Pityana said police must act with impunity to end attacks on businesses.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Business Unity South Africa (Busa) said it would meet police minister Bheki Cele to discuss a co-ordinated response to the recent wave of attacks on businesses.

Looting started in Malvern on Sunday and then spread to Turffontein, the Johannesburg CBD and Hillbrow on Monday.

There was more looting in Alexandra on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

A number of shops in Johannesburg's CBD were closed on Tuesday as shopkeepers took precautions to avoid losses, and the Gauteng legislature postponed its sitting on Tuesday due to the violence on the streets.

Listen | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

Busa president Sipho Pityana said the organisation was gravely concerned at the increase in random attacks on businesses, big and small, in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

“We want to explore ways in which we can stamp out this current wave of lawlessness and attacks on business and traders,” Pityana said.

He said it was disturbing to see a racist and xenophobic undercurrent to some of the attacks.

Pityana welcomed Cele’s decision to deploy more police officers to patrol affected areas, but added that a more intelligence-driven approach was needed.

“These attacks may look random and unco-ordinated but it is increasingly clear people are taking advantage of the situation and waging war on our economy.

“They must be identified, through co-operation with communities, and the police must act with impunity to stop these attacks,” Pityana said.

MORE

Joburg CBD burns as it catches a wave of mob violence

Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed to bring in reinforcements as mobs targeting foreigners spilled on to Johannesburg streets in a wave of violence ...
News
8 hours ago

Broken jaw, broken nose, skin burnt off: foreign truck drivers’ nightmare in SA

“One of them, who had a pistol in his hand, ordered me to tip all the coal in my truck on to the road and to leave the truck and go back to Zimbabwe. ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | 'I'm ashamed to be a South African' - shop owner after Jeppe violence

About 2km from the busy streets of the Jeppe police station, several car dealership and shop owners in Malvern, Johannesburg pick up the pieces after ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X