South Africa

Builder's wife dreamt he was showered in gold - then he won R141m PowerBall jackpot

03 September 2019 - 14:38 By TimesLIVE
A R105 Quick Pick selection led to one of SA's biggest lottery wins.
A R105 Quick Pick selection led to one of SA's biggest lottery wins.
Image: REUTERS/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

A few weeks before they went on a holiday road trip, a woman dreamt that she saw gold particles being sprinkled all over her husband. Her premonition came true when he won the R141m PowerBall jackpot.

He bought the winning ticket from the Friday August 23 draw at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier, Western Cape, spending R105 via a Quick Pick selection method.

He has become the third-richest PowerBall jackpot winner in SA. The other big winners are the R232m winner from February 2019 and R145m winner from August 2018.

Lottery operator Ithuba said the 50-year-old man, who is in construction, was on holiday in the Mossel Bay region with his wife when he took the chance on a win.

He said he hardly plays the National Lottery games but something on that day told him that he should play it and it would be his lucky day.

The winner’s wife told Ithuba that she believed her dream of gold was a sign from God that her husband would soon be showered with blessings.

The couple say they do not plan on making drastic changes to their lives because they prefer the quiet life.

They will both continue working and plan to invest the money so that their children and grandchildren can have a secured future for generations to come. 

MORE

R141m PowerBall ticket bought in small Cape town, population 10,000

SA's third-richest jackpot PowerBall winner is yet to claim R141m
News
1 week ago

Three lottery millionaires: how they spend their cash may surprise you

A 39-year-old man who stayed with his in-laws is planning to buy his dream home to stay with his family after winning a whopping R55 million ...
News
3 weeks ago

The chains of poverty have finally been broken, says PowerBall winner

Years of poverty, suffering and unfulfilled dreams are yesterday’s news for a 50-year-old from Kroonstad in the Free State after he bagged a whopping ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X