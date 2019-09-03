Builder's wife dreamt he was showered in gold - then he won R141m PowerBall jackpot

A few weeks before they went on a holiday road trip, a woman dreamt that she saw gold particles being sprinkled all over her husband. Her premonition came true when he won the R141m PowerBall jackpot.

He bought the winning ticket from the Friday August 23 draw at a Spar in Groot Brakrivier, Western Cape, spending R105 via a Quick Pick selection method.

He has become the third-richest PowerBall jackpot winner in SA. The other big winners are the R232m winner from February 2019 and R145m winner from August 2018.

Lottery operator Ithuba said the 50-year-old man, who is in construction, was on holiday in the Mossel Bay region with his wife when he took the chance on a win.

He said he hardly plays the National Lottery games but something on that day told him that he should play it and it would be his lucky day.

The winner’s wife told Ithuba that she believed her dream of gold was a sign from God that her husband would soon be showered with blessings.

The couple say they do not plan on making drastic changes to their lives because they prefer the quiet life.

They will both continue working and plan to invest the money so that their children and grandchildren can have a secured future for generations to come.