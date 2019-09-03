Excited to see her teacher, pink balloons at school: Amy-Leigh's day

Amy-Leigh de Jager is doing well after her 19-hour abduction, her Vanderbijlpark primary school principal said on Tuesday.

"I visited her, with her teacher, this afternoon and she's doing well under the circumstances. She was very excited to see her teacher," Coenie Herbst told TimesLIVE.

The six-year-old told them she misses school and her Grade R classmates at Kollegepark Laerskool.

She had prepared drawings she couldn't wait to share with her teacher.

Deputy principal of the school, Juanita Louw, said programmes at the school ran as usual.

"We started the morning on a very exciting note, knowing Amy-Leigh was reunited with her family."

She said security had been beefed up at the school.

"We have a security guard full-time on school premises and more patrol cars are in the vicinity of the school, especially during drop-off and pick-up time," she said.

On the school grounds on Tuesday afternoon, sporting activities were taking place as usual.

Pink balloons were hanging at the school's main entrance.

Meanwhile, a Facebook page created on Monday to coordinate messaging during the search for the little girl will now serve to help other missing children, its creators said on Tuesday.

The Amy-Leigh's Missing Kids page garnered nearly 90,000 followers within 24 hours. "We have decided to let this (online community) keep growing for the future, to help in the search for other missing children and awareness programmes."

- In the initial alert, a search was launched for #Amy-Lee de Jager. A family member has since advised her name is spelled Amy-Leigh.