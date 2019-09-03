Fear, horror & outrage: Mzansi unites in call for #SAShutDown 'Our country is bleeding'
South Africans are gatvol and want accountability
Thousands of South Africans have united in the call for urgent government intervention after murder, looting and kidnapping incidents rocked the country.
A petition called Save South Africa addressed to President Cyril Ramaphosa has been signed by over 25,000 people. It calls on Ramaphosa to take action in the midst of a spate of looting incidents across Gauteng, the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana and the kidnapping of six-year-old Amy-Lee de Jager outside her school.
De Jager has since been reunited with her family. After undergoing numerous medical tests, she was found to have been unharmed.
"The country is burning, women are being murdered & children are being kidnapped. But that was just today. The crime in South Africa is OUT OF CONTROL! The country we love is falling apart. You need to do something. Today. Now," reads part of the petition.
On social media, calls for a nationwide shutdown in protest against government inaction saw thousands comment on crime in the country.
Maybe for us to see some action from @GovernmentZA Lets shut down Sandton, Gautrain and Airports. #SAShutdown— Apara ko khaphe (@Mafiri_fire) September 2, 2019
When people are done burning down property and looting, can we then take this fight to the union buildings? Same energy and everything. That should get their attention. SA government is taking us for fools. Enough is enough. #SAShutdown— Xolani Sibeko (@manqoba89) September 2, 2019
Not a good day for South Africa 🇿🇦😞😢😭💔🖤#SAShutdown— PATTY MONROE 🇿🇦 (@MissPattyMonroe) September 2, 2019
Okay shap, enough talking! Can we formalize this please!! #SAShutdown @iamSivN I suggest we don’t let this week go by. Let’s shit it down in every province— Lebogang Kepadisa (@House_Of_Aisha) September 2, 2019
Today was just not a good day all round for SA. The entire country needs to reset.#SAShutdown— Norwyn K (@KNorwyn) September 2, 2019
What a depressing night it is in SA💔💔💔💔 #SAShutdown #RIPUyineneMrwetyana #EnoughIsEnough— Sibusiso Ntshangase🎱 (@KingSosobala) September 2, 2019