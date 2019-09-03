Finding Amy-Leigh: Vaal community banded together to help search during long day and night

Community policing forums in and around Vanderbijlpark joined forces and searched from pillar to post to help track kidnapped six-year-old Amy-Leigh de Jager.

Llewellynn Hemmens said when the incident happened on Monday morning, an alert was shared on community social media pages.

"The message spread like a veld fire. It was really crazy," he said.

Security companies and private community forums immediately started patrolling through the streets to see if they could spot anything, he said. They later alerted community forums in Roodepoort, Randfontein, the East Rand and as far as Heidelberg and Potchefstroom.

"We asked them to be on the lookout for any suspicious movements on the roads, like vehicles driving at high speed. Every white Toyota Fortuner became a suspicious car, and that was quite interesting."

He said the task was almost hampered when false information of Amy-Leigh being found was spread on social media. This stemmed from confusion over another, much older, missing girl who had been found.

"Police then asked us to ensure less information would be shared on groups to avoid the spreading of fake news," he said.