From frantic searches to chilling findings - Five must-read stories on Uyinene Mrwetyana
South Africans continue to reel with shock and anger following the death of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. She was last seen on August 24 leaving her university residence, Roscommon House.
Here are five must-read stories about Mrwetyana.
Search begins
On Tuesday last week, the public learnt that 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana had gone missing after she was last seen on Saturday August 24 at Roscommon House. This prompted calls on social media platforms for her to be found.
PI says Mrwetyana was last seen at post office
Private investigator Noel Pratten told TimesLIVE on Wednesday last week that Mrwetyana was last spotted at the Clareinch Post Office on the day she was last seen. Pratten said students at UCT and police had been helpful in the search for the missing first year student.
UCT hires two more investigators
UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola said the two additional investigators were hired by the institution and the residence in which Mrwetyana stayed, in a bid to help speed up the investigation into her whereabouts.
42-year-old man arrested
On Friday 30 August, police confirmed that their search and that of private investigators led them to the arrest of 42-year-old man who was a suspect in the disappearance of Mrwetyana. Speaking on behalf of police, Brig Novela Potelwa said an autopsy was being done on a body found in Khayelitsha to establish if it was Mrwetyana.
Suspect's court appearance
On Monday, friends and UCT students filled the Wynberg magistrate's court, where they heard how Mrwetyana allegedly fought for her life when a post office employee allegedly beat her repeatedly with a scale until she was unconscious before he murdered her.
Anger and outrage followed the discovery of the body of missing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana on September 02, 2019. She had been missing since August 24. A 42-year-old man who worked at the Clareinch Post office allegedly confessed to the rape and murder. Gender-based violence has been a national issue in South Africa for years, with 3 915 women and children being murdered in 2018.