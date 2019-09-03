South Africa

From frantic searches to chilling findings - Five must-read stories on Uyinene Mrwetyana

03 September 2019 - 17:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was raped and then murdered when she went to collect a parcel at a Cape Town post office.
UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, was raped and then murdered when she went to collect a parcel at a Cape Town post office.
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

South Africans continue to reel with shock and anger following the death of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. She was last seen on August 24 leaving her university residence, Roscommon House.

Here are five must-read stories about Mrwetyana.

Search begins

On Tuesday last week, the public learnt that 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana had gone missing after she was last seen on Saturday August 24 at Roscommon House. This prompted calls on social media platforms for her to be found.

Search for missing UCT student enters third day

The search for a UCT student who has been missing since Saturday entered its third day on Tuesday, with no sign of the 19-year-old.
News
1 week ago

PI says Mrwetyana was last seen at post office

Private investigator Noel Pratten told TimesLIVE on Wednesday last week that Mrwetyana was last spotted at the Clareinch Post Office on the day she was last seen. Pratten said students at UCT and police had been helpful in the search for the missing first year student. 

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana last seen collecting parcel, PI joins search

As the search for missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana enters it's fourth day, the family has enlisted the services of private investigator Noel ...
News
6 days ago

UCT hires two more investigators

UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola said the two additional investigators were hired by the institution and the residence in which Mrwetyana stayed, in a bid to help speed up the investigation into her whereabouts. 

UCT hires two more investigators to find missing student Uyinene Mrwetyana

Two more private investigators have been hired to work with the police and well-known private investigator Noel Pratten as the search for the missing ...
News
5 days ago

42-year-old man arrested

On Friday 30 August, police confirmed that their search and that of private investigators led them to the arrest of 42-year-old man who was a suspect in the disappearance of Mrwetyana. Speaking on behalf of police, Brig Novela Potelwa said an autopsy was being done on a body found in Khayelitsha to establish if it was Mrwetyana. 

Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.
News
3 days ago

Suspect's court appearance 

On Monday, friends and UCT students filled the Wynberg magistrate's court, where they heard how Mrwetyana allegedly fought for her life when a post office employee allegedly beat her repeatedly with a scale until she was unconscious before he murdered her. 

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post office

A 42-year-old man arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana faced charges of rape, murder and defeating the ends ...
News
1 day ago

Anger and outrage followed the discovery of the body of missing 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana on September 02, 2019. She had been missing since August 24. A 42-year-old man who worked at the Clareinch Post office allegedly confessed to the rape and murder. Gender-based violence has been a national issue in South Africa for years, with 3 915 women and children being murdered in 2018.

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

Watson 'under the spotlight of our enemies for many years': Jacob Zuma ...
#AmINext?: Women in South Africa are living in fear as the femicide rate soars
X