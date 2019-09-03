From frantic searches to chilling findings - Five must-read stories on Uyinene Mrwetyana

South Africans continue to reel with shock and anger following the death of University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana. She was last seen on August 24 leaving her university residence, Roscommon House.

Here are five must-read stories about Mrwetyana.

Search begins

On Tuesday last week, the public learnt that 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana had gone missing after she was last seen on Saturday August 24 at Roscommon House. This prompted calls on social media platforms for her to be found.