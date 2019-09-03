Gavin Watson's brother: 'My speech went out of the window with the arrival of the big man, Zuma!'

Valence Watson, brother to Bosasa boss Gavin Watson, who was killed in a car crash last week, delivered an emotional tribute at his funeral in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

But he also drew laughter from mourners when he said former president Jacob Zuma's arrival caused his speech "to go out of the window with the arrival of the big man".

“We all know the person Gavin was and how close family was to his heart, including the Bosasa family," said Valence.

Speaking in Xhosa and English, Valence's address received cheers and loud applause from mourners.

He said they were a family who respected everyone: "Our women, our leaders and our church."

"We are here today to say, Hamba Kahle. God took Gavin at the time God appointed. God’s timing is perfect."

Valence said those gathered at the memorial were all leaders who followed Watson’s non-racial beliefs.

“We are in the ANC and the Christian family because we are comfortable there.”

Zuma's arrival

Earlier, mourners ululated as Zuma arrived, bringing dignitaries, including Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, to their feet.

Zuma took his seat in the front row, next to Watson’s daughter, Lindsey Watson. He sat nodding as Watson’s family and his colleagues paid their final respects and recounted fond memories of life with Watson.

As Africa Global Operations (formerly Bosasa) CEO Joe Gumede recounted memories of Watson, including the daily prayer meetings, Zuma smiled as mourners laughed at Gumede’s recollection of his former boss.

Zuma arrived just after Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor Mongameli Bobani praised Watson for his role in the anti-apartheid struggle, saying he was vilified for supporting the ANC.