Girl, 14, found murdered in granny's back yard in Cape Town
The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in a back yard in Heinz Park, Cape Town, police said on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk said the body was found on Sunday morning.
The grade 7 pupil at Northwood Primary School was last seen on Saturday when she attended a party.
According to The Daily Voice, the half-naked body of Janika Mallo was found in her grandmother's yard. She was covered with a blanket.
Family members apparently found her with her head bashed in, the newspaper reported.
Van Wyk said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.
He said crime-scene experts were on the scene searching for clues.
"Detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators. The investigation continues."