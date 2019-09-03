Girl, 14, found murdered in granny's back yard in Cape Town

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found in a back yard in Heinz Park, Cape Town, police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk said the body was found on Sunday morning.

The grade 7 pupil at Northwood Primary School was last seen on Saturday when she attended a party.

According to The Daily Voice, the half-naked body of Janika Mallo was found in her grandmother's yard. She was covered with a blanket.

Family members apparently found her with her head bashed in, the newspaper reported.

Van Wyk said a post-mortem examination would be conducted to determine the cause of death.

He said crime-scene experts were on the scene searching for clues.

"Detectives are working around the clock in an effort to find the perpetrators. The investigation continues."