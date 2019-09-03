Joburg CBD burns as it catches a wave of mob violence
03 September 2019 - 08:00
Police minister Bheki Cele has vowed to bring in reinforcements as mobs targeting foreigners spilled on to Johannesburg streets in a wave of violence similar to that which hit Pretoria last week.
One man was shot in the head on Monday, after three people died in a blaze in a hijacked building on Sunday - the day the looters began their rampage in the CBD, metro police said.
