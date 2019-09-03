Joburg CBD violence claims second life as woman is shot

A woman was killed and a second was shot and wounded in Hillbrow in the inner city, Johannesburg metro police department confirmed on Tuesday morning.

JMPD spokesman Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar said the shooting happened on Kotze and Claim Street on Monday evening.

"The cause of the shooting is still under investigation," he said.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said he was not immediately aware of the incident.

This was the second fatality in the area.

On Monday, police confirmed that a man died after being shot in the head in Hillbrow as outbreaks of violence and looting continued to ravage Gauteng. Dlamini said the man was allegedly shot by a group of people who had gathered in the area.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the areas on Monday afternoon, vowed to send more police to volatile areas in Gauteng.

“We need to stop any form of looting by bringing more police. Tomorrow [Tuesday], we will have meetings with the communities because, for us, what will help is to involve the community, the leadership at all levels.

“We believe that talking to the people, life will be better rather than sending only security to deal with the matter. We need to deal with it both politically, at government level, and speak with the people,” Cele said.

A high visibility police presence is being maintained in the downtown area.