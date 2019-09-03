South Africa

Joburg CBD violence claims second life as woman is shot

03 September 2019 - 07:49 By Iavan Pijoos
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar confirmed that a second person was killed in Hillbrow on Monday.
Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar confirmed that a second person was killed in Hillbrow on Monday.
Image: JMPD Chief David Tembe via Twitter

A woman was killed and a second was shot and wounded in Hillbrow in the inner city, Johannesburg metro police department confirmed on Tuesday morning.

JMPD spokesman Chief Superintend Wayne Minnaar said the shooting happened on Kotze and Claim Street on Monday evening.

"The cause of the shooting is still under investigation," he said.

Police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said he was not immediately aware of the incident.

This was the second fatality in the area.

On Monday, police confirmed that a man died after being shot in the head in Hillbrow as outbreaks of violence and looting continued to ravage Gauteng. Dlamini said the man was allegedly shot by a group of people who had gathered in the area.

Police minister Bheki Cele, who visited the areas on Monday afternoon, vowed to send more police to volatile areas in Gauteng.

“We need to stop any form of looting by bringing more police. Tomorrow [Tuesday], we will have meetings with the communities because, for us, what will help is to involve the community, the leadership at all levels.

“We believe that talking to the people, life will be better rather than sending only security to deal with the matter. We need to deal with it both politically, at government level, and speak with the people,” Cele said.

A high visibility police presence is being maintained in the downtown area.

Violence flared at the weekend in Jeppestown and surrounding areas in eastern Johannesburg. A mob looted and set alight several shops in the area. Dozens of cars were torched at dealerships. Nothing but burnt frames of cars, which were once worth millions, were left behind.

Police confirmed that 100 people had been arrested on charges ranging from public violence to malicious damage to property, and to theft. The arrests took place in Rosettenville (20 arrests), Malvern (35),  Jeppestown (26), Germiston (9) and Tembisa (10).

SABC journalists found themselves at the receiving end of the violence in Jeppestown on Monday afternoon when their car was attacked, and the rear window smashed.

IN PICTURES | Fear and looting as violent mob rampages through Joburg

The Johannesburg CBD has been plunged into violence since Sunday as protesters looted and set alight several shops in the area.
News
14 hours ago

WATCH | Violent scenes in Joburg CBD as one person is shot in the head

One person was shot in the head as foreign-owned shops were looted and violence spread in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.
News
16 hours ago

WATCH | 'I'm ashamed to be a South African' - shop owner after Jeppe violence

About 2km from the busy streets of the Jeppe police station, several car dealership and shop owners in Malvern, Johannesburg pick up the pieces after ...
News
18 hours ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News
  3. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  4. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  5. 'It's going to be a long night,' says grandfather of kidnapped Amy-Lee South Africa

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X