Neighbour praised for saving drowning 10-year-old girl in Joburg complex

A vigilant neighbour has been praised for rescuing a 10-year-old girl who got into difficulty while swimming with her sister at a residential complex in Craighall, Johannesburg.

The neighbour, who was trained in first aid and CPR, began treating the girl when she realised the child had no pulse and was not breathing.

Paramedic service Netcare 911 said it had responded to reports of a drowning on Tuesday about midday.

"Reports from the scene indicate that a 10-year-old female was swimming with her sister when it's believed she had drowned. A neighbour who had seen the child at the bottom of the pool jumped in to retrieve her," said Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst.

The neigbhour's efforts proved successful, as the young girl had already regained a pulse and was conscious when the medics arrived.

The child was assessed and found to be in a stable condition, according to Herbst.

Following the incident, Herbst emphasised the importance of learning CPR.

"Had it not been for the neighbour being trained in CPR and first aid, the outcome would have been different," he said.

The child was taken to hospital for further medical care.