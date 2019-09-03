Police hunt KZN man who allegedly hung his four children

Police are searching for a KwaZulu-Natal man who apparently hung his four children after fetching them from school.

Saps spokesman Col Thembeka Mbele said in a statement on Tuesday night that the bodies of three children - aged 4, 6 and 10 - were found hanging in their home west of Durban, at about 2.30pm.

"The children were fetched by their father at school during the day. A 16-year-old girl was also last seen with her father after he fetched her from school in Durban. A search was also conducted and an hour ago [around 9pm Tuesday] her body was found hanging in the bushes in New Germany.

"Police are still searching for the suspect," said Mbele

Murder cases are being investigated by Pinetown police.