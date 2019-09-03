Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors after walk-in

Many women, and a few men who stood back, came to stand outside the post office and wept as they looked at the flowers.

Eventually, people began asking: why is it business as usual? Should the post office not be temporarily closed, and what about the members of staff - particularly females - who must be traumatised?

A spontaneous walk-in then occurred.

People walked through the doors and stood in a semi-circle where people normally queue for postal services.

Veronica Smith, who works at Wool Mart across the road, wept as she recalled the police contacting her to find out if she saw Uyinene walk into the post office because of video footage in their possession.

“I couldn’t help them,” she cried. “I work Monday to Friday. Our children are killed. I thought there would have been a mass protest already. If this was in the township, the community would be here fighting tooth and nail for it be shut down.”