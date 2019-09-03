SA reeling after looting and attacks on foreigners in Joburg

"The violent acts, burning and looting of business premises in the city centres and townships in Gauteng have left the country in a state of shock that things can degenerate to a point of such violence without us attending to the various underlying and causal issues," said Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana, general secretary of the SA Council of Churches.

"The issues of competition for scarce employment opportunities and the belief that foreign Africans in particular are part of the problem is at the core of these protests. There should be no room for criminal acts of violence against people and properties. Such acts must be condemned everywhere without equivocation."

Mpumlwana said that messages were circulating on social media calling on South Africans to stop Africans from other countries from entering their homes and places of work. Messages also called for trucks to be halted. In return there were threats of retaliatory action against South African truck drivers.

"South Africans will be attacked wherever they go in whatever capacity," he warned. "South African churches like the Zion Christian Church, the Methodist Church and others have no borders, they are in all neighbouring countries," he said.

"SA church members will be bused to other countries for their conventions. Are we ready for a trans-border conflict? We think not. That, is a no-win conflict."