South Africa

Medical student dies of suspected food poisoning at varsity canteen

03 September 2019 - 11:35 By TimesLIVE
Medical student Hunadi Magongoa, formerly of Lebowakgomo, died after apparently falling ill from food she consumed in the student cafeteria at the Sefako Makgato Health Sciences University (Medunsa).
Medical student Hunadi Magongoa, formerly of Lebowakgomo, died after apparently falling ill from food she consumed in the student cafeteria at the Sefako Makgato Health Sciences University (Medunsa).
Image: Hunadi Magongoa via Facebook

An inquiry is under way following the death of medical student Hunadi Magongoa, who is believed to have fallen ill after consuming food from the cafeteria at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Pretoria.

The MBChB II (ba chelor of medicine, second year)student died overnight on Sunday, September 1. She had eaten from the student cafeteria on Friday, August 30.

"The university has immediately instituted an investigation by a multi-disciplinary team, which includes an external expert," said Prof Olalekan Ayo-Yusuf, acting vice-chancellor.

The report is expected to be submitted to the university management on Wednesday this week.

A night vigil in her memory was held by fellow students this week. 

Ayo-Yusuf said the cafeteria had been closed until the investigation was completed.

"Counselling and psycho-social support services will be organised for both Hunadi Magongoa's classmates, her friends and football teammates," said Ayo-Yusuf.

He urged students and staff to "remain calm during this painful period" and to allow time for the investigation to determine if there was a link between Magongoa's death and the food she had at the cafeteria.

In the interim, students presenting with any symptoms such as diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, fatigue, weight loss and nausea are being assisted at the campus health clinic or the Dr George Mukhari Hospital, he said.

So far, about 75 students have been examined and discharged from the campus clinic.

MORE

Three children die of suspected food poisoning

Three pupils from a Mpumalanga school died of suspected food poisoning on Monday, the provincial education department said.
News
1 month ago

It wasn't food poisoning, says Limpopo school after 46 kids sent to hospital

The Limpopo primary school where 46 children had to be hospitalised on Tuesday after complaining of severe stomach cramps has denied that it was a ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X