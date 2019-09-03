South Africa

Thousands express concern about crime using #AmInext & #NotAllMen

03 September 2019 - 11:32 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has left many South African women asking, 'Will I be next?'
The rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has left many South African women asking, 'Will I be next?'
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

"Am I next?" "Are all men murders and rapists?" These are questions thousands of South Africans are grappling with on social media, as many share their experiences with crime since the news of the rape and murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana hit the public.

Calls to shut down South Africa until justice is served for women who fall victims of gender-based violence are gaining momentum, with many even calling for the implementation of the death penalty.

Women who are concerned about their safety are asking if they too, like Mrwetyana, are the next victims of rape and murder, while men dig deeper and introspect on what they can do to ensure the safety of women in society, calling for an end to the “defensive” #NotAllMen. Here's a glimpse of what people had to say:

#NotAllMen

#AmINext

