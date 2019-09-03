UKZN students pray and march for #RIPUyineneMrwetyana

Hundreds of students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus held a prayer gathering and staged a peaceful march in memory of slain University of Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana on Tuesday.

It coincided with a nationwide demonstration of solidarity with dozens of women who had been brutally raped and killed in the country during national women's month.

Dressed in black, the predominantly female group gathered on the steps outside the university's main building where they held a prayer meeting and sang songs in memory of Mrwetyana, who was raped and murdered, allegedly by a government official working in the Clareinch post office in Claremont, Cape Town.