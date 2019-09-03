University of Free State investigating campus rape claim

The University of the Free State (UFS) is investigating reports circulating about the alleged rape of a student on campus.

The institution made the announcement on Tuesday following reports on social media that a female student was allegedly raped in the toilets at one of the exam rooms on Monday.

"[Exam room] is where we write our tests and exams guys wtf? So we not safe, we cannot use the bathrooms cause a man that feels entitled will just walk in and do as he pleases," read one of the posts.

University spokesperson Lacea Loader said they were aware of the allegation but no such incident had been reported to protection services on campus.

"The alleged rape incident is being investigated."

Loader urged anyone with more information to call protection services on 051 401 2911.