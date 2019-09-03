South Africa

University of Free State investigating campus rape claim

03 September 2019 - 11:21 By Iavan Pijoos
People have been talking on social media about an alleged rape on campus on Monday but the university said no such incident had been reported.
People have been talking on social media about an alleged rape on campus on Monday but the university said no such incident had been reported.
Image: via Wikimedia Commons

The University of the Free State (UFS) is investigating reports circulating about the alleged rape of a student on campus.

The institution made the announcement on Tuesday following reports on social media that a female student was allegedly raped in the toilets at one of the exam rooms on Monday.

"[Exam room] is where we write our tests and exams guys wtf? So we not safe, we cannot use the bathrooms cause a man that feels entitled will just walk in and do as he pleases," read one of the posts.

University spokesperson Lacea Loader said they were aware of the allegation but no such incident had been reported to protection services on campus.

"The alleged rape incident is being investigated."

Loader urged anyone with more information to call protection services on 051 401 2911.

READ MORE

UCT pledges support for slain Mrwetyana's family, offers trauma counselling for students

The University of Cape Town will provide counselling for all those affected by the death of of a 19-year-old student Uyinene Mrwetyana as it explores ...
News
17 hours ago

Nelson Mandela University students stage silent protest against 'rapist's' graduation

A group of Nelson Mandela University students staged a silent protest at the university’s graduation ceremony on the South Campus on Friday - over an ...
News
4 months ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Spotlight on Gavin Watson's 'missing millions' News

Latest Videos

Amy-Lee kidnapping: what we know so far
Inner city war-zone: Protesters loot and destroy Jeppestown
X