'We are hurting, we are dying': UCT declares day of mourning for murdered student

UCT has confirmed that it will hold a "day of mourning" on Wednesday, following crisis talks after it was revealed in court that Mwretyana had been murdered.

Academic classes have been suspended and the university has committed to a programme of events to honour the dead student's life on Wednesday. Several night vigils have been held at universities around the country.

"We are declaring tomorrow, Wednesday September 4 2019, a day of mourning and UCT activism against sexual and gender-based violence," vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng said. "There is no doubt that this tragic event has devastated us as a community and has left us bereaved and angry. Many staff and students have expressed their sadness and have gathered in separate vigils, prayer circles and small groups across campus.

"It is important that as a community we recognise this moment for what it is. A devastating incident of gender-based violence which is utterly unacceptable, shocking, criminal and should never, ever occur in our community or in our society.

"Sadly, it is a fact that sexual and gender-based violence is rampant and our Nene is just one of a long list of women and vulnerable and marginalised people who are brutalised daily. It is for this reason that we have initiated a gender-based violence campaign that says #JustNo to sexual and gender-based violence."

UCT has pledged its support for a march to parliament on Wednesday, where protesters dressed in black will call on the government to declare the current spate of violence against women a national crisis.

At time of writing, a petition to have this order carried out had gathered more than 280,000 signatures.

"We as the UCT executive have been inundated with messages of sadness, grief, anger and anxiety. We have also seen how members of our community are supporting each other, reaching out for help and holding each other during this painful moment," said Phakeng.

"Please use tomorrow to mourn the loss of Nene, to signal our bereavement and grief, to rise against sexual and gender-based violence in our community and in our society."