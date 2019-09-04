South Africa

Angry reaction as Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari says 'he'll send an envoy'

04 September 2019 - 13:06 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been criticised for saying he will speak face-to-face with President Cyril Ramaphosa only 'next month' about attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.
Image: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals, some of whom are Nigerians, by issuing a statement in which he says an envoy will be sent to South Africa to discuss the unrest.

His reaction followed that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who condemned the attacks of foreign nationals through his and the presidency's Twitter accounts.

Buhari said Ramaphosa needs to assure his people that enough is being done to put an end to the violence and ensure the safety of Nigerian nationals and their properties.

"I am sending a special envoy to President Ramaphosa to share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa, and to ensure that the South African government is doing everything within its power in this regard."

Thousands responded to this and were far from satisfied with his response, with many not buying into Buhari's plan of action, instead suggesting that he flies to SA to address his people and assure them of his commitment to ensuring their safety.

Nigerians have taken to the streets of Lagos on September 3 2019 after the violence against foreign nationals in SA. Protesters targeted SA franchises such as Shoprite but failed to gain access as the military was deployed. This comes after deaths of foreign nationals in Johannesburg. SA companies such as MTN and MultiChoice have expressed their concern over the brewing tensions.

Hours later, the Nigerian presidency issued an update in which it said South African officials had been summoned to Nigeria to discuss the way forward, and that Buhari would meet Ramaphosa in a month's time.

Still, Nigerians were far from impressed.

