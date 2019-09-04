Angry reaction as Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari says 'he'll send an envoy'
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals, some of whom are Nigerians, by issuing a statement in which he says an envoy will be sent to South Africa to discuss the unrest.
His reaction followed that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who condemned the attacks of foreign nationals through his and the presidency's Twitter accounts.
Buhari said Ramaphosa needs to assure his people that enough is being done to put an end to the violence and ensure the safety of Nigerian nationals and their properties.
"I am sending a special envoy to President Ramaphosa to share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa, and to ensure that the South African government is doing everything within its power in this regard."
Thousands responded to this and were far from satisfied with his response, with many not buying into Buhari's plan of action, instead suggesting that he flies to SA to address his people and assure them of his commitment to ensuring their safety.
Nigerians have taken to the streets of Lagos on September 3 2019 after the violence against foreign nationals in SA. Protesters targeted SA franchises such as Shoprite but failed to gain access as the military was deployed. This comes after deaths of foreign nationals in Johannesburg. SA companies such as MTN and MultiChoice have expressed their concern over the brewing tensions.
That jet you use in flying round the world unprecedented and for frivolous trips how far can't it get you to south Africa under few hours so your presence will let them know you are a leader and concerned— Collins Chang (@spice_collins) September 3, 2019
Sorry I forgot its buhari I thought it was a serious minded president
There is nothing wrong in you going there Sir @MBuhari.— Zurieljacobs #TeamMike #Manlikemike #Mikings 🙌🏽 (@zurieljacobs) September 3, 2019
Lives are being lost.
The envoy you sent will most definitely go to an Hotel first, sleep, eat and then speak a lot of English then wait about 4 weeks or more to give you a report.
Why can't u go ? Because is not far ? U can't enjoy plane for couple of hours ? Why?— xeenerh (@dat_man_u_bae) September 3, 2019
When Nigerians reach out to you, No help is rendered or Questions Answered, it seems as if we have no president! Your Twitter Handlers wake up and tweet when they like! They wouldn’t even show you what Nigerians are saying! It’s a total pity! History would never be forgetten.— KORREKT (@OfficialKorrekt) September 3, 2019
😱😱😱😱😱 after 24 hours? Do you know the level of damage that have been done before you decided to wake from sleep.— BlessedBeyondMeasure (@Drmuzoic) September 3, 2019
Meanwhile I was expecting your tweet to read something like 'a special envoy met with @CyrilRamaphosa and these were the resolutions from the meeting'
Tufiakwa!
Hours later, the Nigerian presidency issued an update in which it said South African officials had been summoned to Nigeria to discuss the way forward, and that Buhari would meet Ramaphosa in a month's time.
FURTHER UPDATES:— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) September 3, 2019
1/ Minister of Foreign Affairs @GeoffreyOnyeama has summoned the SA High Commissioner to Nigeria.
2/ Next month President Buhari will Visit South Africa and meet with Pres @CyrilRamaphosa. Top on Agenda will be guaranteeing safety of ALL Nigerians in SA. https://t.co/RMoFkm0Bqz
Still, Nigerians were far from impressed.
Next Month. Today is the 3rd of September.— Moyo Adejuyigbe (@Moyo4_President) September 3, 2019
What is wrong with Buhari? Is he sick? Pls tell us. Is he bed ridden?
Next month!— Morenikeji💓 (@thorpland) September 3, 2019
God!
Jesu o!
What did we do to deserve buhari!
Forgive us ooo... God
We have suffered enough
Mr President Sir why waiting till next month before you visit there many lives would have been lost by then . I believe taking a prompt action now will be better— Hodunayo (@Hodunayo6) September 3, 2019