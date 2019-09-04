Angry reaction as Nigeria's Muhammadu Buhari says 'he'll send an envoy'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has responded to the ongoing attacks on foreign nationals, some of whom are Nigerians, by issuing a statement in which he says an envoy will be sent to South Africa to discuss the unrest.

His reaction followed that of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who condemned the attacks of foreign nationals through his and the presidency's Twitter accounts.

Buhari said Ramaphosa needs to assure his people that enough is being done to put an end to the violence and ensure the safety of Nigerian nationals and their properties.

"I am sending a special envoy to President Ramaphosa to share our deep concern about the security of Nigerian lives and property in South Africa, and to ensure that the South African government is doing everything within its power in this regard."