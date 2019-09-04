Cape Town rises up against rape as protesters target parliament and WEF

Protesters gathered outside parliament and at the first session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Africa in Cape Town on Wednesday as part of the national uprising against gender-based violence.

Many of those at parliament were from the University of Cape Town (UCT), where 19-year-old Uyinene Mrwetyana was a first-year student before her murder last week.

"It's time for a total shutdown," said student Emily Shay. "It was Women's Month [in August], but it was a bloody nightmare."

Classes at UCT were suspended on Wednesday to allow students and staff to take part in a series of events combining mourning and activisim.

Vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: "We are hoping that students and staff will, as a community, come together to participate in the events that have been planned."

After the picket at the gates of parliament, mourners were expected to gather for a memorial service on the steps in front of Sarah Baartman Hall, on UCT's upper campus, followed by a staff and student assembly.