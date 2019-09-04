Daughter of Timol-death cop Joao Rodrigues: 'My dad abused me as a child'

Tilana Stander, the daughter of Joao Rodrigues, the apartheid era policeman accused of murdering political activist Ahmed Timol, says she wants her father prosecuted for abusing her.

Speaking to Radio 702 on Wednesday, Stander, who has opened a case of child abuse against Rodrigues, said she wanted her father to be prosecuted for sexually assaulting her more than 40 years ago.

“When I was subjected to the abuse, we as children were not allowed to speak out. I realised that no matter how far back this happened, he has to be prosecuted for what he did to me,” Stander said.

She said the abuse took place between 1972 and 1976.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Stander said she had been contemplating coming out about the abuse since 2007.

“I was, however, always afraid that nobody would believe me, felt ashamed and was under the impression that such cases prescribed after 20 years and that it was thus too late for me to take any legal action,” the statement reads.

“I will not let him get away with this,” Stander told 702.