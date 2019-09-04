Driver threatened with gun, truck petrol-bombed on N1 in Cape Town

A truck was petrol-bombed by three men on the N1 in Cape Town on Wednesday morning, metro police said.

Traffic chief Kenny Africa said the truck which was travelling on the N1 towards Worcester stopped due to rocks barricading the road.

Africa said three men forced the driver at gunpoint to get out of the truck and then petrol-bombed it.

They fled the scene in a purple Opel Corsa with no number plates.

Africa said the truck was loaded with groceries.

Roads heading towards Worcester were closed.

In Gauteng, looting ensued after a truck accident on Allandale Road in Midrand. The driver and assistant were injured.