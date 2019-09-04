Gotcha! Cops intercept gang of 12 en route to 'cash van heist' in Soweto

Twelve armed men were intercepted on Wednesday en route allegedly to carry out a cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.

Six firearms and vehicles were recovered.

"An integrated multi-disciplinary law enforcement team intercepted the alleged robbers on the N12 Soweto-bound in Gauteng near the Xavier off-ramp where they arrested the 12 men," said national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

"The suspects were travelling in three sedans and they were found in possession of six handguns."

Naidoo said the suspects were nabbed during an operation by the police flying squad, the Hawks and metro police who responded to a tip-off.