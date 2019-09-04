Guard who murdered colleague during cash-in-transit robbery gets life

A security guard who murdered his colleague in a cash-in-transit robbery has been jailed for life.

Zwelinkosi Tsolo, 40, who worked for SBV, shot the guard as he was delivering cash to an ATM in Cape Town in 2009.

He was sentenced at the Cape Town high court on Friday, and given an additional 10 years imprisonment for each of the three counts of attempted murder of two members of the public and another guard. He also received a 15-year sentence for armed robbery.

Tsolo and his accomplices attacked two SBV guards at Nyanga Junction in Manenberg and fled with cash and firearms. Their stolen getaway vehicles were found in Gugulethu and Wynberg.

The Hawks arrested Tsolo and five others three months later, but the others were discharged during their trial due to inconclusive evidence.

Hawks head Lt-Gen Godfrey Lebeya praised the investigating team.