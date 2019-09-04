Judgment reserved in AfriForum's contempt of court matter
AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets’ display of the old flag after the Equality Court had declared this to be hate speech showed he was in contempt of court, says the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
The foundation on Wednesday asked the high court in Johannesburg to declare Roets in contempt of court for displaying the old "apartheid-era" flag.
The foundation said it was up to the court to impose a sanction on Roets if it found him guilty. It brought the application last month after Roets displayed the old flag on his Twitter account with the question: "Did I just commit hate speech?"
The display happened on the same day that the Equality Court declared that displaying the old flag, even in private spaces, constituted hate speech.
However, the court said the flag could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression in the public interest.
Counsel for the foundation Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said on Wednesday that although AfriForum and Roets had disavowed the use of the old flag, their motives were revealed a few hours after the judgment by Gauteng Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo when Roets displayed the flag.
Ngcukaitobi said the display by Roets was a perpetration of racism that had been stopped by the court.
"He has decided that he is not going to comply with the declaration of the court," Ngcukaitobi said.
Ngcukaitobi said what compounded Roets’ insult of the court was an interview he gave to Radio 702 after his post, in which he said: "I am just saying the fact that a court says something doesn't by definition mean that is the right thing."
Ngcukaitobi said what Roets did was to call into question the character, dignity and standing of the judiciary as a whole.
In his response, Roets dismissed suggestions that he disrespected the judgment, insisting that the court said that the flag could be used for artistic, journalistic and academic purposes.
Roets said he was asking an academic question with his tweet.
However, Ngcukaitobi said the defence by Roets was the worst defence and that the court should simply disregard it.
Ngcukaitobi said there was no academic context in the tweet.
"Why was it necessary for the academic inquiry to display the flag?" Ngcukaitobi asked.
However, counsel for AfriForum and Roets, Cedric Puckrin SC, said there was an application by AfriForum for leave to appeal against Mojapelo’s judgment.
Puckrin said this meant that there could never be ongoing contempt because Mojapelo’s court order was stayed.
Puckrin said a reading of the 702 transcript showed that Roets had said he was not disrespectful to the court.
Puckrin said Roets had a defence about the display of flag. "He asked on Twitter if this was hate speech and he got responses."
The court reserved judgment.
Speaking outside court, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said the reason the foundation brought the application was because everyone should abide by the law.
"If the court say you cannot gratuitously display the flag, it means it applies to AfriForum too, it applies to Mr Roets,” Hatang said.
Roets, however, said he was concerned about the priorities of the foundation because there were a lot of problems, including xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg. "They seem to be more concerned about prosecuting a civil rights activist,” he said.