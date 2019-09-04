Judgment reserved in AfriForum's contempt of court matter

However, the court said the flag could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression in the public interest.

Counsel for the foundation Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said on Wednesday that although AfriForum and Roets had disavowed the use of the old flag, their motives were revealed a few hours after the judgment by Gauteng Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo when Roets displayed the flag.

Ngcukaitobi said the display by Roets was a perpetration of racism that had been stopped by the court.

"He has decided that he is not going to comply with the declaration of the court," Ngcukaitobi said.

Ngcukaitobi said what compounded Roets’ insult of the court was an interview he gave to Radio 702 after his post, in which he said: "I am just saying the fact that a court says something doesn't by definition mean that is the right thing."

Ngcukaitobi said what Roets did was to call into question the character, dignity and standing of the judiciary as a whole.

In his response, Roets dismissed suggestions that he disrespected the judgment, insisting that the court said that the flag could be used for artistic, journalistic and academic purposes.

Roets said he was asking an academic question with his tweet.

However, Ngcukaitobi said the defence by Roets was the worst defence and that the court should simply disregard it.

Ngcukaitobi said there was no academic context in the tweet.

"Why was it necessary for the academic inquiry to display the flag?" Ngcukaitobi asked.