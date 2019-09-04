South Africa

Judgment reserved in AfriForum's contempt of court matter

04 September 2019 - 16:13 By ERNEST MABUZA
AfriForum's head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, has been accused of gratuitously and publicly displaying the old South African flag on Twitter under the pretext of academic debate.
AfriForum's head of policy and action, Ernst Roets, has been accused of gratuitously and publicly displaying the old South African flag on Twitter under the pretext of academic debate.
Image: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Deaan Vivier

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets’ display of the old flag after the Equality Court had declared this to be hate speech showed he was in contempt of court, says the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

The foundation on Wednesday asked the high court in Johannesburg to declare Roets in contempt of court for displaying the old "apartheid-era" flag.

The foundation said it was up to the court to impose a sanction on Roets if it found him guilty. It brought the application last month after Roets displayed the old flag on his Twitter account with the question: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

The display happened on the same day that the Equality Court declared that displaying the old flag, even in private spaces, constituted hate speech.

AfriForum's Roets defends display of old flag, says Mandela Foundation's case has no merit

The high court in Johannesburg has postponed until Wednesday an application by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to declare that AfriForum's head of ...
News
1 day ago

However, the court said the flag could be used for artistic, academic and journalistic expression in the public interest.

Counsel for the foundation Tembeka Ngcukaitobi said on Wednesday that although AfriForum and Roets had disavowed the use of the old flag, their motives were revealed a few hours after the judgment by Gauteng Deputy Judge President Phineas Mojapelo when Roets displayed the flag.

Ngcukaitobi said the display by Roets was a perpetration of racism that had been stopped by the court.

"He has decided that he is not going to comply with the declaration of the court," Ngcukaitobi said.

Ngcukaitobi said what compounded Roets’ insult of the court was an interview he gave to Radio 702 after his post, in  which he said: "I am just saying the fact that a court says something doesn't by definition mean that is the right thing."

Ngcukaitobi said what Roets did was to call into question the character, dignity and standing of the judiciary as a whole.

In his response, Roets dismissed suggestions that he disrespected the judgment, insisting that the court said that the flag could be used for artistic, journalistic and academic purposes.

Roets said he was asking an academic question with his tweet.

However, Ngcukaitobi said the defence by Roets was the worst defence and that the court should simply disregard it.

Ngcukaitobi said there was no academic context in the tweet.

"Why was it necessary for the academic inquiry to display the flag?" Ngcukaitobi asked.

Why waving the apartheid flag amounts to hate speech

Ten days ago, Phineas Mojapelo, deputy judge president of the South Gauteng Division of the High Court, ruled that the display of the pre-1994 South ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

However, counsel for AfriForum and Roets, Cedric Puckrin SC, said there was an application by AfriForum for leave to appeal against Mojapelo’s judgment.

Puckrin said this meant that there could never be ongoing contempt because Mojapelo’s court order was stayed.

Puckrin said a reading of the 702 transcript showed that Roets had said he was not disrespectful to the court.

Puckrin said Roets had a defence about the display of flag. "He asked on Twitter if this was hate speech and he got responses."

The court reserved judgment.

Speaking outside court, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang said the reason the foundation brought the application was because everyone should abide by the law.

"If the court say you cannot gratuitously display the flag, it means it applies to AfriForum too, it applies to Mr Roets,” Hatang said.

Roets, however, said he was concerned about the priorities of the foundation because there were a lot of problems, including xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg. "They seem to be more concerned about prosecuting a civil rights activist,” he said.

READ MORE

WATCH | Displaying the old SA flag at home also constitutes hate speech

The display of the old SA flag in private spaces also constitutes hate speech, the Equality Court said on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Mzansi on old SA flag ruling: 'It doesn't erase racial hatred'

There has been mixed reaction to the Equality Court ruling that the gratuitous use of the old South African flag constitutes hate speech.
News
1 week ago

AfriForum's Ernst Roets in contempt, says Nelson Mandela Foundation after old flag display

The Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the high court to declare AfriForum's head of policy and action Ernst Roets to be in contempt of court for ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X