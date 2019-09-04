South Africa

Murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner's husband found dead

04 September 2019 - 18:26 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Verusha Padayachee and her estranged husband Roland Pillay in happier times.
Verusha Padayachee and her estranged husband Roland Pillay in happier times.
Image: Facebook

The estranged husband of a murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner has been found dead.

Police launched a manhunt for Roland Pillay after his wife, Verusha Padayachee, 32, was found strangled in her Harrison Road home on Monday last week.

Pillay, who had a daughter with Padayachee, had been on the run since the gruesome death.

Her car was found abandoned a few days later in Hilton.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele confirmed that a man, who was on the run and wanted in connection with Padayachee's  death, was found dead at a Durban lodge on Wednesday.

She said the 35-year-old man booked into the lodge alone last Wednesday and was due to check out on Wednesday. “At about 10:20am the Indian male was found hanging in [a] room and certified [dead] by paramedics. A suicide note was found on the bed indicating his intentions of killing himself.”

In a Facebook post shortly after news of Pillay’s death surfaced on Wednesday, Padayachee’s brother Woshen wrote: "Please remember the baby [the couple’s daughter] has now lost a mum and a dad.

"Please think before we post any hatred. She may read this someday."

Padayachee said he wanted his sister to rest in peace.

"For me it doesn’t bring back my precious sister," he said.

MORE

Cops find murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner's car

A vehicle belonging to a woman, who was murdered in her Pietermaritzburg home, was recovered on Thursday night.
News
5 days ago

Police say they're closing in on Pietermaritzburg gym owner's killer

KZN police have launched a manhunt after a Pietermaritzburg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X