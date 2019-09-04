'Not in our taxi rank, not in our taxis': drivers protest against women, child abuse

Uitenhage taxi drivers joined the nationwide protests against violence against women and children on Wednesday, driving in convoy through township streets.

Drivers from the Uitenhage and District Taxi Association drove with headlights on, hazard lights flashing and hooting through the streets of KwaNobuhle.

UDTA is an affiliate of the Border Alliance Taxi Association (Bata).

Placards on the taxis read: "Siyintoni na isono somntu obhinqileyo (What is the sin of a woman)", "Let us be men enough and protect our mothers, sisters and our daughters", and "Why does every woman know another that was raped but no man knows a rapist?"

"By hooting, we are crying out loud, by switching the lights on, we are saying let us be clean and not abuse the other gender, and by blinking our hazards we are calling on all men to join us in restoring the dignity of women and children," said driver Lubabalo Vesele.

He said UDTA had 900 members - 450 drivers and 450 kondis (fee collectors). But only three were women - a receptionist, a cleaner and a fee collector.

"We are calling on all women to join us, including those women whose parents passed on as drivers. The doors are open, if you’d like to join us as qualified drivers."