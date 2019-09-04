Police warn 'fake news' peddlers as nearly 300 arrested for looting and violence
Gauteng police have arrested 289 people for the violence that has been playing out in and around Johannesburg and Pretoria.
Police said on Wednesday that there had been a "significant decline" in incidents of public violence and looting in the two cities.
But they voiced concern at the circulation of "fake news" on social media that could incite more violence.
"Police management is concerned about a campaign of fake news on social media highlighting a spectrum of violence that seeks to incite and instil fear among the residents of Gauteng," said police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini.
On Wednesday, several videos and pictures suggesting that schools in Kathlehong were burning and children had been "kidnapped" by foreign nationals were being circulated.
Dlamini said the information was false and aimed at fueling violence and instilling fear.
"The abuse of social media has, since the flare-up of the recent incidents of violence and looting of businesses in some parts of Gauteng, been condemned in the strongest terms as it seeks to undermine the authority of the state," said Dlamini.
The latest arrests were made on Tuesday night in Ekurhuleni where 100 people were arrested when police responded to several incidents of public violence and looting.
Of the 100 suspects, 54 were surrounded by the police in Tokoza and Katlehong while they were inside businesses stealing furniture and groceries. Others were held for public violence in Buhle Park and Elsburg in Germiston.
Police said they were investigating the fake news posts.
"Social media users are also urged to refrain from circulating such news and should rather find ways of verifying," added Dlamini.