Police warn 'fake news' peddlers as nearly 300 arrested for looting and violence

Gauteng police have arrested 289 people for the violence that has been playing out in and around Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Police said on Wednesday that there had been a "significant decline" in incidents of public violence and looting in the two cities.

But they voiced concern at the circulation of "fake news" on social media that could incite more violence.

"Police management is concerned about a campaign of fake news on social media highlighting a spectrum of violence that seeks to incite and instil fear among the residents of Gauteng," said police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini.

On Wednesday, several videos and pictures suggesting that schools in Kathlehong were burning and children had been "kidnapped" by foreign nationals were being circulated.