POLL | Is government doing right by SA women?

04 September 2019 - 07:15 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Nineteen-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered and raped.
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

Thousands of people have signed a petition demanding the return of the death penalty for women abusers.

This comes after the chilling revelations of how UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered at a post office, where she was last seen on Saturday, August 24. 

She was allegedly raped and murdered by a 42-year old man who is an employee at the Clareinch post office where Mrwetyana had gone to collect a parcel. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called out on social media for his lack of response to gender-based violence.

