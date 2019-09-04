POLL | Is government doing right by SA women?

Thousands of people have signed a petition demanding the return of the death penalty for women abusers.

This comes after the chilling revelations of how UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered at a post office, where she was last seen on Saturday, August 24.

She was allegedly raped and murdered by a 42-year old man who is an employee at the Clareinch post office where Mrwetyana had gone to collect a parcel.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been called out on social media for his lack of response to gender-based violence.