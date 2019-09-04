Santaco denies Tshwane shutdown claims

The SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng has denied claims of a planned shutdown in Tshwane on Wednesday.

Santaco's Midday Mali said the information being shared on social media was false, saying it was not sent out by the association.

"We call on all our operators to ignore the fake statement which seeks to create panic and chaos in the capital city," said Mali.

“This fake e-mail is an attempt to create confusion in the minibus taxi industry in Gauteng."

Mali said they had been working with law enforcement and the provincial department of transport to find a solution to the problems in the Tshwane CBD.

“We call on all taxi operators and the public at large to ignore these fake messages."

Violence erupted in Tshwane last week after angry taxi operators took to the streets in an attempt to rid the city of alleged drug dealers.