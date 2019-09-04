#SayNoToXenophobia calls for unity as looting and violence rock SA
As widespread looting and violence continues to rage across various parts of SA, many have called for unity among Africans.
In Gauteng, over 90 people have been arrested.
President Cyril Rampahosa condemned the incidents, saying it was "totally unacceptable".
Clashes between locals and foreigners have been ongoing, and shops have been looted, businesses burnt and people attacked.
On social media, many have called for calm, pleading for peace between all Africans.
Just left Lagos this morning after speaking at a listening party about xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa. This apartheid trauma is rampant, cancerous and volatile. My heart is heavy. 🇿🇦🇳🇬 #SayNoToXenophobia— Jidenna (@Jidenna) September 3, 2019
This insane acts needs to stop, let’s speak up people,let’s put an end to this xenophobia #SayNoToXenophobia pic.twitter.com/gelrp3LPIG— OfficialTizzytips (@Tizzytips1) September 3, 2019
This is Deep#SayNoToXenophobia✌️ pic.twitter.com/jCBWmix5Xo— samuels Dipe (@samielabey) September 3, 2019
God help this damn continent😞😞.. God help this damn planet in-toto... #SayNoToXenophobia pic.twitter.com/dHZhSXmheB— holamieleykan (@sirporsh01) September 4, 2019