SayNoToXenophobia calls for unity as looting and violence rock SA

As widespread looting and violence continues to rage across various parts of SA, many have called for unity among Africans.

In Gauteng, over 90 people have been arrested.

President Cyril Rampahosa condemned the incidents, saying it was "totally unacceptable".

Clashes between locals and foreigners have been ongoing, and shops have been looted, businesses burnt and people attacked.

On social media, many have called for calm, pleading for peace between all Africans.