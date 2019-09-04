South Africa

Shoprite condemns attacks on foreign nationals and businesses in Africa

04 September 2019 - 15:23 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Shoprite says several of its stores in SA, Nigeria and Zambia were unable to open on Wednesday because of protests and extensive damage to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours.
Shoprite says several of its stores in SA, Nigeria and Zambia were unable to open on Wednesday because of protests and extensive damage to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours.
Image: Mike Holmes

Large food retailer Shoprite has condemned violent attacks on foreign nationals and businesses on the African continent.

"The retailer is highly concerned about the acts of xenophobic violence against foreign nationals that sporadically flare up and the resultant rhetoric of intolerance that is levelled against foreigners and the platform this creates for criminals to exploit this," the Shoprite Group said in a statement.

The statement comes after Nigerian protesters took to the streets of Lagos on Tuesday to vent their anger after the violence inflicted on foreigners in SA. The protesters threw stones and destroyed property around the area, targeting South African businesses such as MTN, Shoprite and MultiChoice. They were unable to access the Shoprite building after soldiers were deployed to protect it.

"As a company with deep African roots which employs thousands of African nationals and works to bring affordable prices to consumers in 15 countries on the continent, we would like to see an end to xenophobia across the continent,” the retail group said.  “Several stores in South Africa, Nigeria and Zambia are today unable to open due to protest action and extensive damage has been done to several supermarkets over the past 24 hours, impacting the lives of millions of law-abiding people. 

“We remain committed to engage with government, industry and consumer groups so that decisive action is taken against those involved in violent crimes and intimidation against foreign nationals as well as to convey our strong position against xenophobia,” said Shoprite. 

MORE

WATCH | SA businesses targeted in Nigeria in protest against xenophobic violence

Nigerian protesters took to the streets of Lagos on Tuesday to vent their anger after the violence inflicted on foreigners in SA.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Shops looted in Alex as police battle to maintain order

Businesses in the township of Alexandra have been under siege since Monday night as residents attacked and looted stores in the area.
News
1 day ago

SA reeling after looting and attacks on foreigners in Joburg

The violence, looting and targeting of foreigners that left a trail of despair and destruction in Johannesburg, the economic powerhouse of SA, has ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  2. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  3. WATCH | Three men hijack Cape Town truck - except they can't drive South Africa
  4. Amy-Lee kidnapping: family member speaks after R2m ransom demand South Africa
  5. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X