South Africans rejects Ramaphosa's comments on crime, looting, violence against women
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been heavily criticised by many South Africans on Twitter, following his response to recent victims of gender-based violence, general crime and looting of small shops owned by foreign nationals.
It is not only the current state of the country that has people riled up, but Ramaphosa's delayed reaction to the chaos.
Responding to the murders of Uyinene Mrwetyana and Nolunde Vumsindo - among many others - Ramaphosa said although the government was working hard to eradicate gender-based violence, he realised that South African men are not coming to the party.
"Following the gender-based violence summit that we had, we are making progress on a number of fronts but it does seem like the men of our country, South Africa, are continuing with the killing of women."
On the attacks on foreign nationals, Ramaphosa condemned them "in the strongest terms", saying such actions were against the ethos espoused by South Africa.
This is what Twitter had to say in response to his comments:
#DearMrPresident— ✽FlowerBlade»̶ (@mogaba_seko) September 4, 2019
Too much talk, SA needs some massive action🙆
Expressing deep pain & solidarity will nt bring them back. What happened was uncouth, barbaric & evil. Life can't be compensated & SA should remember the rest of Africa stood by her side to fight against apartheid and this is what she is rewarding sons of the same Nations? #Shame— JAMES (@JamesMwadeghu) September 3, 2019
Why are people expecting leadership from a president and an organization that has failed to lead this country for more than 25 years,nothing has changed,you chose this,now live with it @MYANC #DearMrPresident— SZK (@9TChapter) September 4, 2019
Step out of the office and make yourself visible to the public if you want them to listen to you. Not everybody that's causing this chaos is on social media... You need to be a ground soldier and lead your people.— SupaMega's Litigator (@HectorMakhata) September 3, 2019
Cyril Ramaphosa is so disinterested in being our President. O ka re we are wasting this his time. O ka re he has better things to do than preside his people.#SAShutdown #DearMrPresident #ShutDownSA— MissThebe🌟🌟🌟 (@hudithebe) September 4, 2019
With all due respect mr president I just lost all the little respect I had for you. You have failed us as a nation.— Fanelee (@fanele86304329) September 3, 2019
You should be there on the ground addressing the people, not behind a camera. South Africa has no leader.— Singayisusa Na Nini (@rebelious_slave) September 3, 2019
Mr PRESIDENT you are letting us down. We have been calling for the government to attend to this Problem for a long time. THIS IS CIVIL WAR!!— Vuka Muntu Omnyama!! (@DzanibeNhlanhla) September 3, 2019
Mr President you must go to the people. This is not a matter to be resolved over a press conference. Meet up with the people your "Nation" pic.twitter.com/pc43IGl4TA— Vaalbooi (@lunga_ngwane) September 3, 2019
When all we need is action all he can do is 'condemn' violence and convene with useless team!— Tshegofatso Phenyo Mo (@Boteng_22) September 3, 2019
Only now? Where were you the past 6 months? The country is in a war situation and you are convening talks?— Stefan Maree (@StefanMaree1) September 3, 2019