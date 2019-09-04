The army will not be sent to Joburg despite ongoing violence: Bheki Cele

There is no need for the army to be called in to quell violence and end looting in Gauteng.

This is according to police minister Bheki Cele, who said on Tuesday that the police force is more than capable of dealing with the violence, which has left five people dead since Sunday.

A ministry statement on Tuesday night said Cele was "confident police are capable of restoring law and order back into areas affected by violent looting and vandalism in Johannesburg central".

It came after the minister met with izinduna representing communities residing in hostels in Johannesburg.

According to police investigations, the statement said, many suspects arrested for criminal acts "reside in Johannesburg central hostels".

While Cele was in the meeting, Gauteng premier David Makhura was forced to make a hasty retreat to dampen outrage as two South Africans were shot and killed about 1km from each other in Coronationville, Johannesburg.