South Africa

WATCH | Mapping out the violence and looting in the streets of Gauteng

04 September 2019 - 17:15 By Emile Bosch

The streets of Gauteng have been likened to a war zone.

Following the death of taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi allegedly at the hands of a foreign drug dealer on August 27 2019, taxi drivers and residents took to the streets of Pretoria, looting shops and damaging property. 

The violence quickly spread to other areas of the province. Dozens of burnt out cars littered Jules Street in Jeppestown and areas such as Hillbrow, Johannesburg's CBD, Katlehong and Alexandra have also experienced lawlessness, largely directed at foreign nationals. 

As the violence spread, government and police officials called for calm

African leaders and celebrities responded with distaste, condemning the xenophobic attacks. 

As the unrest continues, the streets remain tense. 

