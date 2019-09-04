WATCH | Motorists scramble to loot truck with eggs in Midrand

Motorists on Wednesday looted a truck transporting eggs after it crashed at the Allandale offramp in Midrand.

Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the truck overturned just before 7am on Wednesday.

"Passersby stopped and looted the truck until officers arrived."

Minnaar said the accident scene had been cordoned off and officers were on the scene trying to get the truck back on its wheels.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes.