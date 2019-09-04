'We are praying for her safe return' - principal of missing Western Cape girl
Hope. That's all that the community of Robertson in the Western Cape have after the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl.
Shariefa Adams, a grade 4 learner at Dagbreek Primary School, went missing over the weekend.
Her school principal Neville Padiachy told TimesLIVE that she last attended school on Wednesday.
The 12-year-old girl lives with her 81-year-old grandmother. Her mother died two years ago and her father, who also lives in Robertson, was not a present figure in her life.
Padiachy said her grandmother said she left the house at around 7pm on Friday to buy something at a local shop.
She never returned. Her grandmother opened a case at the police station on Monday.
Padiachy said the school was only informed about her disappearance on Tuesday.
"According to the grandmother she would sleep at a friend's house every now and then, but would return the following day. On this instance she never returned.
"The police have been looking at a lot of addresses and places, but without any success," he said.
He described her as a very spontaneous girl who was mature for her age.
"She is much more mature than the learners in her grade, because she grew up with her grandmother and does a lot for her grandmother.
"We are hoping that they find her. Her classmates are also hoping and praying for her safe return."
The school held a prayer service for her on Wednesday morning.
Adams's neighbour, Ronaldo Gordon, told TimesLIVE that she would frequently visit their house for meals.
"On Friday, my grandmother called her and she wasn't home. She called her again on Saturday, but she wasn't home."
Gordon said two people in the area informed him that they last saw her just before 9pm at a nearby school on Friday.
"A few volunteers are going to go search for her later today. She is a very friendly and kind person.
"When she is at our house, she is a very disciplined girl."
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Andrè Traut said they were investigating.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111.