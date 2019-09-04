'We are praying for her safe return' - principal of missing Western Cape girl

Hope. That's all that the community of Robertson in the Western Cape have after the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl.

Shariefa Adams, a grade 4 learner at Dagbreek Primary School, went missing over the weekend.

Her school principal Neville Padiachy told TimesLIVE that she last attended school on Wednesday.

The 12-year-old girl lives with her 81-year-old grandmother. Her mother died two years ago and her father, who also lives in Robertson, was not a present figure in her life.

Padiachy said her grandmother said she left the house at around 7pm on Friday to buy something at a local shop.

She never returned. Her grandmother opened a case at the police station on Monday.

Padiachy said the school was only informed about her disappearance on Tuesday.

"According to the grandmother she would sleep at a friend's house every now and then, but would return the following day. On this instance she never returned.

"The police have been looking at a lot of addresses and places, but without any success," he said.

He described her as a very spontaneous girl who was mature for her age.

"She is much more mature than the learners in her grade, because she grew up with her grandmother and does a lot for her grandmother.

"We are hoping that they find her. Her classmates are also hoping and praying for her safe return."