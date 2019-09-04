South Africa

Woman arrested after kidnapping a one-year-old girl at Park Station

04 September 2019 - 11:43 By Iavan Pijoos
A one-year-old girl and her mother were waiting for someone to arrive at Park Station on Sunday when the child was taken.
Image: 123RF/Artit Oubkaew

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after snatching a toddler at Park Station this week, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Cpt Xoli Mbele said the one-year-old girl and her mother were waiting for someone to arrive at Park Station, Johannesburg, on Sunday when she was taken.

Mbele said the mother claimed that a woman, who she had known for a month, arrived and played with her daughter.

"She gave the child sweets and told the mother that she was going to buy her chips. She never returned."

Mbele said the mother alerted the police and community members in the inner city where they lived.

"The mother told the community members who knew her to be on the lookout for a woman carrying a child. The community helped tracked the woman down," he said.

Mbele said the woman was arrested at block of flats in the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday and is expected to appear in the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Thursday.

